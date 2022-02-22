New Barcelona signing has played down his falling out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang saw his Arsenal career come to a grinding halt after falling out with the Spanish boss last year.

The new Barca signing was captain at Arsenal, but after a war with his boss, he was stripped of his captaincy and eventually allowed to leave for nothing.

That’s where Barcelona took full advantage, but it has left many wondering about the details of the falling out between Arteta and Aubameyang.

In an interview with Sport, Aubameyang was asked about the issue, but he played it down.

“Things can happen like that. Good moments also happened with him,” said the striker.

“I have learned that you have to give your best on the grass, and many concepts in training.

“Also, I learned to be a captain.”

Moving on from the incident is a smart move from Aubameyang, who looks a lot better putting it to one side and not holding a grudge.

It will also be better for the striker mentally, and the proof is in the pudding, with Aubameyang already scoring a hat-trick for the Blaugrana.