New Barcelona signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Ousmane Dembélé to stay at the club.

Aubameyang is already impressing for Barca, scoring a hat-trick over the weekend as the Blaugrana saw off Valencia.

The Gabon international needed a fresh start after falling out with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, and he joined Barca on a free transfer during the January transfer window.

He is already looking like being an impressive signing for Barca, especially for free.

And Aubameyang’s arrival has seen him link up with a former Borussia Dortmund teammate in Borussia Dortmund.

“He is my little brother,” he told Sport. “We have never lost contact. When he signed, he always sent me a message.”

These days, it’s impossible to mention Dembélé without mentioning his contract situation at Barca.

Dembélé has come under intense criticism after rejecting contract offers from the club ahead of his current deal expiring this summer.

But Aubameyang is working on it.

“I know how my brother is and he has to continue, I would like it if he stays.

“Now, I have said that we are going to work together for a long time.”

Asked if Dembélé could stay, Aubameyang responded: “Sure. In life, everything is possible.”