New Barcelona signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would like to see Erling Haaland make the move to Camp Nou.

Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to Barca as he prepares to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

With a release clause of €75million kicking in this summer, Haaland is almost certain to move on following his successful time at Dortmund.

With 56 goals in 57 Bundesliga games, the Norwegian, along with Kylian Mbappe, is the next big thing.

And every top club in Europe wants a slice, including Barcelona, who are expecting to have their salary cap increased this summer.

Barca have landed new sponsorship deals and restructured long-term debt to allow them to spend significantly this summer.

And it seems they could be in play for Haaland, something former Dortmund striker Aubameyang wants a part of.

“I am not a coach, but I think he is a crack,” the new Barca man told Sport.

“He scores many goals, he is great physically and a lot of speed.

“He is very rare because he is very big, but runs a lot. He is incredible.

“For his age, he is already one of the best in the world.”