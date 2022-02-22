Paulo Dybala would be open to joining Barcelona from Juventus

Due to their financial situation Barcelona are paying very close attention to players who’ll become free agents at the end of this season. One of those is Juventus‘ Paulo Dybala according to Diario Sport, who doesn’t look like renewing his contract in Turin.

The Argentine is thought to be interested in joining Barcelona and would like to play in La Liga. This is despite the fact there’s also interest in his services from the Premier League and Serie A. He believes that he’s finished his cycle with Juventus and is keen to continue growing as a footballer and take on a new challenge.

As well as Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter are both keenly interested in Dybala. Valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old has contributed 112 goals and 48 assists in the 281 games he’s played for Juventus. He’s also managed to score two goals in 32 caps for the Argentine national team.