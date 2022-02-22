Nine Barcelona players have decided to train on their day off today.

It was a weekend to remember for Xavi Hernandez and his men as they cruised past Valencia with a 4-1 away win.

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hat-trick and a Frenkie de Jong strike saw Barca through at Mestalla.

And with such a big win comes a reward, with Xavi deciding to give his players a day off today.

The Barca stars were in for a recovery session on Monday, but ahead of Thursday’s big clash with Napoli in the Europa League, a day of rest was handed out today.

But according to Sport, nine players have still turned up to put in a session, determined not to lose any rhythm.

The report claims Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres, Sergio Busquets, Dani Alves, Luuk De Jong, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet all turned up in a bid to keep their legs ticking over.

Though, Alves won’t be eligible to play on Thursday due to not being registered.