Gareth Bale absent from the group as Real Madrid train at Valdebebas

Real Madrid travel to Vallecas this Saturday evening to lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in another important La Liga fixture. Both David Alaba and Karim Benzema returned to train with the group this morning according to Diario AS but Gareth Bale was missing.

Carlo Ancelotti oversaw a tough session. The players first spent half an hour in the gym before taking to the grass. They started off with rondos before moving on to ball circulation exercises, pressure work and tactical positioning. They were then divided into smaller teams and played matches in small spaces.

The team will train again tomorrow at 11:00 CET in what will be the third session of the week. Rayo haven’t yet won in La Liga so far in this calendar year but they’re still enjoying a spectacular season. They’re in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and currently sit eleventh in the league table. Madrid are top and if they win they’ll pull nine points clear of second-placed Sevilla.