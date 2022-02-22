Diego Carlos becomes the first Sevilla player to hit 3,000 minutes this season

Sevilla are in the midst of an injury crisis. Both Karim Rekik and Anthony Martial have suffered muscular problems in this past week and the timing isn’t ideal given how important this part of the season is to their La Liga and Europa League campaigns.

But amidst the chaos, note Marca, Diego Carlos is proving strong. The Brazilian centre-back was heavily pursued by Newcastle United during the January transfer window but ended up staying put at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. He’s since gotten his head down and is playing some superb football. He’s a pillar of Sevilla’s defence.

Diego Carlos is the first Sevilla player to hit 3,000 minutes of football this season. He’s only missed one La Liga game this season due to suspension and was rested for one Copa game. He’s one of only three natural centre-backs in Julen Lopetegui’s squad alongside Jules Kounde and Karim Rekik.

Midfielders Fernando and Nemanja Gudelj have both deputised at centre-back when injuries have necessitated it, but there is worry in the Andalusian capital that Diego Carlos is being pushed too hard. Lopetegui wants to give him a rest but is finding it difficult to find the correct moment. In the meantime he soldiers on.