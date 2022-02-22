Chelsea secure 2-0 win over Lille in their Champions League last 16 clash at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16. It was the first leg of the tie but the London club will travel to France for the second leg with an advantage thanks to their performance.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for the hosts in the eighth minute only for Christian Pulisic to double their advantage and seal their victory in the 63rd. Chelsea are the competition’s holders, of course, having beaten Manchester City in last season’s final in Porto after knocking out Real Madrid in the semi-final.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League, four points clear of Manchester United – who face Atletico Madrid tomorrow evening at the Wanda Metropolitano – but seven behind Liverpool and 13 behind City. Lille, Ligue 1 champions last season, are way off the pace this term. They’re currently eleventh in the league table but qualified for the last 16 ahead of Sevilla.