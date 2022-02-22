Behind Enemy Lines: Manchester United’s scout report ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Football Espana spoke with Stretty News editor Dale O’Donnell to get the inside track on Atletico Madrid’s opponents in the Champions League last 16, Manchester United.

Which player should Atletico Madrid worry about the most?

Although Paul Pogba has blown hot and cold throughout his second spell at Manchester United, he has been incredible in our midfield since returning from injury and I’m sure he will be keen to impress in Madrid for a number of reasons. It could be his last chance at winning one of the biggest prizes in football at United and he could also be playing for a big summer move.

How are Manchester United playing at the moment?

The Reds are trying to build momentum in what has been a terrible season to date. Gone from aiming for Premier League success to battling for a top four finish and out of every domestic cup in the early stages. Perhaps the biggest criticism of this United side is the fact they seem incapable of controlling a game for the majority of 90 minutes – unless we’re playing Leeds – but IF things click, Atleti will be up against it. Dropping points against Burnley and Southampton in recent weeks tells you how inconsistent United have been.

What will Manchester United’s starting line-up look like?

Ralf Rangnick is not afraid to switch things up in the middle of games, but I suspect United will start in a 4-3-3 formation. David de Gea gets the nod between the sticks, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles at left-back, with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane leading from centre-back. I think it will be the same midfield we saw on Sunday with Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Cristiano Ronaldo will be our main goalscoring outlet along with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford out wide.

What will the final result be in the first leg?



Atletico Madrid 2-2 Manchester United.