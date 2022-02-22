Barcelona are making little progress in renewal negotiations with Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez

Barcelona made it clear during the January transfer window that contract renewals would only begin in earnest once the market closed at the end of the month. Their priorities in this regard are Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez according to Mundo Deportivo, three of their most promising young talents.

But there isn’t a whole lot of progress being made in any of the three cases although it’s understood each are completely committed to the cause. It’s still a delicate situation, however; Araujo has strong interest from the Premier League with Manchester United considered to be one of the strongest suitors.

It’s up to Barcelona to find a way of paying the three talents what they feel they deserve and delivering a sporting project convincing enough to ward off the more financially lucrative offers coming in from England. Xavi Hernandez does seem to be building something interesting at Camp Nou.