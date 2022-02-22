Atletico Madrid’s predicted lineup for their Champions League date with Manchester United revealed

Atletico Madrid welcome Manchester United to the Wanda Metropolitano tomorrow evening in a Champions League last 16 clash that’s impossible to call. Neither side are in a good moment although both are most certainly traditional heavyweights.

Atletico, despite their status as La Liga’s defending champions, are currently fifth in the league table although they’re level on points with fourth-placed Barcelona. They’re 15 points behind pace-setting neighbours Real Madrid. Their last game at home saw them lose 1-0 to bottom-placed Levante although they did bounce back to beat Osasuna 3-0 at the weekend.

United are in a similar position in the Premier League. They’re fourth in the league table, four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United but four behind third-placed Chelsea and a whopping 17 off league leaders and city rivals Manchester City.

Jose Maria Gimenez is in line to start according to Marca. The Uruguayan had an issue but it understood to have overcome it and is expected to partner Stefan Savic at the heart of defence, with Sime Vrsaljko and Reinildo Mandava as the two full-backs and Jan Oblak, naturally, starting in goal.

Renan Lodi will start on the left wing while Marcos Llorente will play on the right, with Geoffrey Kondogbia and Hector Herrera playing in central midfield due to the absence of Koke and Rodrigo de Paul. Joao Felix and Angel Correa are in line to lead the attack.