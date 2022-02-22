Villarreal star Alberto Moreno has sent a warning to Juventus ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash.

The Yellow Submarine are preparing for their first Champions League knockout stage clash in 13 years.

They face Serie A giants Juventus this evening in the first leg of their round of 16 clash at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal have been in fine form of late, losing just one of their last 10 La Liga outings, and they face a Juventus side currently fourth, but on course for fifth due to games in hand below.

And so this is not the clear-cut clash it might have appeared in recent years.

It’s for that reason Villarreal star Moreno, who has been in fine form this season, playing in a higher role than he was previously used to, has plenty of confidence heading into the two-legged tie.

“I hope for a good game. We are going out to win,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

“We will have to suffer in moments, but this team knows how to do it. We know that it’s a big team, but we have already played big rivals.

“They are favourites, but we have a lot to say.”

Villarreal secured passage through to this stage following a big win over Atalanta in their final group stage clash.

Meanwhile, Juventus topped a group that included reigning Champions League champions Chelsea.