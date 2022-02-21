Athletic Club La Liga

(Watch) Athletic Club clinch Basque derby win over Real Sociedad

Athletic Club secured a crucial Basque derby win over rivals Real Sociedad with a ruthless 4-0 victory in Bilbao.

Marcelino’s side have struggled against their local foes in recent seasons with their last win in this fixture coming in August 2019.

However, they were simply too good for La Real on the night, despite struggling to find a breakthrough in the first 45 minutes.

Former Athletic Club keeper Alex Remiro produced a fine penalty stop from Iker Muniain before the break in a moment of redemption following his disastrous error in the reverse fixture in October.

However, the dominant hosts finally clicked into gear in the final 20 minutes, as Daniel Vivian nodded home Alex Berenguer’s corner, and Ohian Sancet volleyed in Muniain’s set piece.

That released the pressure on Marcelino’s charges late on, as Inaki Williams tapped in from close range and Muniain fired home his sixth career goal against La Real.

Up next for Athletic Club is a trip to face Barcelona next weekend with La Real hosting RB Leipzig in midweek Europa League action.

