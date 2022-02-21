Rock bottom Levante secure Celta Vigo draw

Relegation threatened Levante have sealed a vital 1-1 draw away at Celta Vigo in La Liga Monday night action.

Alessio Lisci’s side have enjoyed a slight upturn in form in recent weeks with seven points from their last six league outings.

However, despite a gusty display in Galicia, the visitors remain nine points adrift of top flight safety, with 13 games still to play this season.

FT #CeltaLevante 1-1 All square at Balaidos in the final game of the weekend. 🤝#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/gi9sGGOdM7 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 21, 2022

The visitors enjoyed the better early chances, with Dani Garcia missing an open goal and Gonzalo Melero scuffing an effort wide of the upright.

But despite a lack of openings, both sides made the most of their one clear cut chance in the second 45, as Franco Cervi headed home Javi Galan’s swerving cross before Roger Marti muscled through to equalise for Levante.

Celta lead against Levante! 🔵 Franco Cervi heads in at the back post for the game's opening goal 💥 pic.twitter.com/8grFbnnI48 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 21, 2022

Up next for Lisci’s Levante is a home tie with neighbours Elche this weekend as Celta Vigo head to defending champions Atletico Madrid.

