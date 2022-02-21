Real Madrid have already made their mind up over Vinicius Junior’s new contract.

The Brazilian winger has gone from strength-to-strength this season, already racking up 16 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season.

And still only 21 years of age, it’s clear the winger is a hit, though his contract doesn’t agree.

Vinicius is still on the contract he signed with Real Madrid when he was 16 years of age, and that means he is one of the lowest-paid players in the squad.

That’s despite him being the second highest scorer and one of the most impactful players.

To the winger’s credit, he has not made any fuss, maintaining his belief that his moment will come, desperate to stay at the club in the meantime.

And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, everyone from president Florentino Perez down at Real Madrid is in agreement that Vinicius needs a new contract.

It’s likely to be a handsome one, and it’s expected a deal will be struck in the ‘coming months’.