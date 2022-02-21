Real Madrid are said to have sent a message to Kylian Mbappe amid his expiring Paris Saint-Germain contract.

Mbappe has a tough decision to make this summer, with his PSG contract set to come to an end.

The Frenchman has long been linked with a move the club he supported as a child – Real Madrid.

And it’s expected Los Blancos will push to get him to sign a pre-contract agreement after they have faces PSG in their Champions League round of 16 second leg early next month.

But in the meantime, PSG are going on an offensive of their own, and according to The Times, the Ligue 1 giants have offered Mbappe a huge short-term deal, one that would far outweigh any Real Madrid offer, financially speaking.

PSG are desperate to win a Champions League title, and if they can keep Mbappe, Messi and Neymar together, it gives them another chance to win it next year, even if they can’t this season.

Real Madrid are said to be aware of this offer, though, and according to the same report, they have told Mbappe that their offer to sign him, although not official just yet, will not be there forever.

In other words, Los Blancos are making it clear that they will not be leveraged by PSG.

If Mbappe wants to play for Real Madrid, it seems he will need to decide before the end of the season, and he will have to put his heart before money, with PSG able to blow any competition out of the water when it comes to a new contract.