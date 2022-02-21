Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr has detailed the two countries he would like to play in before he ends his career.

The Brazilian still has plenty of time at the very top level, still only 30 years of age and remaining a top-class player with PSG.

But he is already making plans for the future ahead of his current contract expiring in 2025.

And during a recent interview, as captured by Diario AS, he detailed the two countries he would strongly consider playing in.

Firstly, a return to Santos and his hometown could be on the card.

“I am excited to return to play in Santos,” he said. “What I really miss is playing in my town. My God, that stadium is marvellous.”

But a Brazil return isn’t the only move on the cards, with Neymar, like Lionel Messi, quite fancying the idea of playing Stateside, with MLS offering a much friendlier playing schedule compared to some of the European competitions.

“I am also excited to play in the United States, for at least one season,” he added.

“It’s a short competition. You have three or four months of vacation.”

For now, Neymar remains at PSG and he remains determined to help bring the club its first Champions League.

But it seems his future lies away from Europe.