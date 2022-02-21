Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet offer Barcelona fitness boost ahead of Napoli trip

Barcelona duo Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay have returned to full training ahead of their midweek trip to face Napoli.

La Blaugrana take on the Serie A giants in their second leg of their Europa League last 16 play off after drawing 1-1 at the Camp Nou last week.

Xavi is set to rotate his options, following an impressive 4-1 La Liga win away at Valencia last weekend, with injuries and suspensions changing the picture for the former Spanish international.

Eric Garcia faces a fitness battle after being forced off injured at the half time against Los Che, but Gerard Pique is back in contention to start, following a domestic suspension.

However, as per reports from Marca, Lenglet and Depay are both in line to travel to Naples, after respective injury enforced absences of four and five weeks.

Teenage star Pedri is also expected to start against Luciano Spalletti’s hosts after impressing off the bench against Valencia.