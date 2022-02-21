Juventus have suffered another big injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Villarreal.

We are now less than 48 hours away from the Champions League round of 16 first leg clash between the Yellow Submarine and the Old Lady.

And ahead of their trip to Castellon, Juventus have not had much luck with injuries.

Star winger Federico Chiesa picked up a long-term injury earlier in the winter and will miss much of the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, key defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have also been ruled out for at least the first leg.

Beyond those absences, Juventus have now suffered a fresh blow, with another attacking talent in Paulo Dybala set to miss Tuesday night.

Dybala picked up a muscular injury during last week’s Serie A clash with Torino, and he will not be risked against Villarreal.

Those four injuries will significantly weaken Juventus for this game, though Villarreal are not injury free themselves.

Star striker Gerard Moreno will remain out for the first leg with a muscular issue.