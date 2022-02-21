Here are your Spanish football headlines for February 21.

Barcelona sweep past Valencia

Barca put on one of their most impressive performances of the season to waltz past Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday.

New man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a hat-trick, while Pedri also found the net.

The win means Barca keep hold of fourth spot, with Atletico Madrid also winning this weekend.

Basque derby madness

Almost everyone expected a close game between Basque rivals Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, but it didn’t prove to be the case.

Athletic Club made easy work of La Real at home thanks to goals from Dani Vivian, Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain.

The 4-0 win means Athletic Club are now just one point behind their rivals, though they have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have fallen a point behind Villarreal in sixth, though again with a game in hand.

Lopetegui’s thoughts

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has spoken following his side’s latest slip-up in the title race.

Los Nervionenses drew 1-1 with Espanyol to allow Real Madrid a six-point gap at the top.

“We have had chances, had corners. We have played more in their half.

“We have tried to get the three points despite having a man less (Koundé sending off).

“But this is logically difficult.”