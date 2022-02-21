Barcelona have issued an update on Eric Garcia’s condition following his injury against Valencia.

The Blaugrana continue to struggle with fitness issues, especially at the back, with Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti battling issues, though Ronald Araujo has returned.

During a confident 4-1 win over Valencia on Sunday, there were few negatives for Barca as they put on one of their best performances of the season.

But there was one big concern, with centre-back Garcia limping off in the 46th minute.

Garcia missed a number of weeks over the course of January and February, and there has been concerned following his latest blow.

But it has since been confirmed that he has suffered only a small muscular overload in one of his hamstrings.

Overloads are common after long spells out, and it shouldn’t keep Garcia out for very long.

It’s very likely he will now be rested for the Napoli game, especially with Araujo and Pique likely to start.

But Garcia should be able to make a swift return within next week or two.