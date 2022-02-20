(Video) Xavi hails “beyond superlative” Pedri

Barcelona were excellent this afternoon as they beat Valencia 4-1, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele took full advantage of their starting places to tear the home team apart.

After the game however, Xavi’s press conference saw the highest praise reserved for Pedri, who came as a sub for the last 30 minutes and scored a sublime goal.

Xavi described the 19 year old as “beyond superlatives” as he listed his astonishing qualities on the pitch, and named him as among the top talents in world football, despite his tender years.

You can see the Barca coach speaking in the clip embedded here: