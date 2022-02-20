(Video) Pedri piledriver ends Valencia resistance

Xavi started Pedri on the bench today, and Barcelona didn’t need him in a dominant first half.

He’s some sub to bring on though, and he’s just scored an absolute peach moments after coming on to make it 4-1 and all but end the game. The youngster doesn’t hit too many shots from outside the box, but this one was rolled to him so invitingly he couldn’t resist striking it first time, and it flew unstoppably into the Valencia goal.

You can see the superb strike in the clips embedded here:

PEDRI WHAT A HIT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oYQp6H10gt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2022

[Footage from ESPN]

