(Video) Carlos Soler heads home to reduce Valencia’s deficit

Barcelona totally schooled Valencia in the first half at Mestalla, and it looked like things could get seriously ugly, but the home team have come out fighting in the second half and have pulled one back to make it 3-1 with plenty of time left on the clock.

Carlos Soler is better known for his skills with the ball at his feet, but he showed great timing and determination to get on the end of a beautiful Bryan Gil cross and get his side back into the game.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

Carlos Soler with the header to get Valencia one back! 1-3. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/UJaUYi8tak — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 20, 2022

Carlos Soler pulls one back, bullet header! Valencia have to be confident a comeback can happen considering Barça's defending this season 🤔 pic.twitter.com/i0u6J08NDD — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 20, 2022

