Barcelona La Liga

(Video) Barca carve open Valencia with razor sharp move and Dembele assist

Barcelona are two goals up, and they’ve really taken control of this game now.

After a first goal that came on the counter, their second was a little more intricate – but it was still pretty direct compared to the Barcelona of the past. A nicely worked move down the right saw a ball floated over the top for Ousmane Dembele, who played a perfect first time ball across the goal.

In the end it was de Jong on hand to finish the move – a nice boost for the Dutchman who has had a few low moments this season.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

 

 

[Footage from Premier Sports]

[Footage from ESPN]

[Footage from TSN Sports]

[Footage from Bein Sports]

[Footage from Premier Sports]

Posted by

Tags Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.