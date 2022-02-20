(Video) Barca carve open Valencia with razor sharp move and Dembele assist

Barcelona are two goals up, and they’ve really taken control of this game now.
After a first goal that came on the counter, their second was a little more intricate – but it was still pretty direct compared to the Barcelona of the past. A nicely worked move down the right saw a ball floated over the top for Ousmane Dembele, who played a perfect first time ball across the goal.
In the end it was de Jong on hand to finish the move – a nice boost for the Dutchman who has had a few low moments this season.
You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:
[Footage from Premier Sports]
Frenkie de Jong with a vintage Barcelona goal ✨ pic.twitter.com/TR3IFIFHAi
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2022
[Footage from ESPN]
Frenkie de Jong makes it 0-2 for Barcelona! #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/G1jCgzZXv5
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 20, 2022
[Footage from TSN Sports]
Frankie de Jong🔥😍
Valencia 0-2 Barcelona
The game is live on👇🏻https://t.co/SEweHkT1Pj
— g (@FBTV22) February 20, 2022
[Footage from Bein Sports]
Incredible assist from Dembele for this de jong goal
2-0 Barca pic.twitter.com/NTcnBoxGWk
— Union 🇧🇷 (@TotalDembouz) February 20, 2022
[Footage from Premier Sports]