(Video) Aubameyang scores beautiful first goal for Barcelona

It’s 1-0 to Barcelona at Mestalla, and it’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who has opened his account for the Blaugrana at a crucial moment.

After a back and forth first half, the home team pushed high up the pitch and left space for the Gabon international to attack. He was picked out nicely by Jordi Alba and used his pace to create space, but it was the finish that was really special. The striker slowed down as he reached the box and steadied himself for a powerful finish past Mamardashvili in the goal.

You can see the goal in the clips here:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his first goal for #FCBarcelona He loves scoring against Valencia 😎 (Valencia 0-1 Barcelona) #FCB pic.twitter.com/fBbijJh44W — Wyngback Soccer ⚽️ (@wyngback) February 20, 2022

[Footage from Beinsport]

[Footage from BeinSport]

An absolutely ruthless finish as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bags his first LaLiga goal! 💥 Smashed into the roof of the net to give Barca the lead 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/3znx5piAem — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 20, 2022

[Footage from Premier Sports]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his first goal for Barcelona! 👏 pic.twitter.com/BBun4C6NjP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2022

[Footage from ESPN]