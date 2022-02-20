Barcelona La Liga

(Video) Aubameyang scores beautiful first goal for Barcelona

It’s 1-0 to Barcelona at Mestalla, and it’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who has opened his account for the Blaugrana at a crucial moment.

After a back and forth first half, the home team pushed high up the pitch and left space for the Gabon international to attack. He was picked out nicely by Jordi Alba and used his pace to create space, but it was the finish that was really special. The striker slowed down as he reached the box and steadied himself for a powerful finish past Mamardashvili in the goal.

