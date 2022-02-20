(Video) Aubameyang gets his second goal as ruthless Barca run riot

Barcelona are running riot at Mestalla, and “Xavi ball” is in full effect.

The coach made several changes to his lineup, and it’s worked nicely against a poor Valencia team. Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang has just added his second goal of the game (and his second in Barca colours) with a simple tap in after his teammates.

This was the most tiki taka goal yet, with the away team pulling Valencia apart with clever runs all over before Gavi had the space to play the ball back to his teammate for an easy finish.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

Only took Aubameyang another ten minutes to get his second Barça goal, finishing a flowing team move. Barcelona going to town on Valencia! pic.twitter.com/dXOczECyy7 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 20, 2022

[Footage from Premier Sports]

El segundo de Aubameyang es un golazo 👇pic.twitter.com/5EnBMTDKk3 — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) February 20, 2022

[Footage from Bein Sports]

Auba gets his second goal for Barca 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QX7xP03dv7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2022

[Footage from ESPN]