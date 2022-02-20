Thomas Lemar faces fitness race ahead of Manchester United clash

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar faces a fitness battle to feature against Manchester United next week.

Los Rojiblancos play host to United at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in their Champions League last 16 first leg on February 23.

Diego Simeone’s side head into the game on the back of a timely return to winning ways in La Liga action this weekend as they cruised to a 3-0 victory away at Osasuna.

However, the Argentinian boss faces a host of selection dilemmas ahead of the game, with injuries and suspension impacting his plans.

Felipe Monteiro and Yannick Carrasco miss out due to suspension with Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass sidelined through injury.

Alongside a quartet of absentees, Simeone now faces an anxious wait over Lemar.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Lemar was unable to train this weekend, after missing out against Osasuna, as he came into close contact with a positive Covid-19 test in recent days.

Lemar will not be given the all clear until closer to the United game, but Antoine Griezmann is back fit, after being included in the travelling squad at Osasuna.