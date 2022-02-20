Sevilla draw with Espanyol and miss chance to put pressure on Real Madrid

Sevilla drew 1-1 with Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. Rafa Mir opened the scoring in the 36th minute only for Sergi Darder to equalise for the hosts in the 50th. Sevilla’s Jules Kounde was given his marching orders in the 76th.

The result is a blow for Sevilla’s ambitions of challenging Real Madrid for the league title. They could have cut the distance to the team from the capital to four points had they won but instead end the weekend six off them following Madrid’s win last night. The result leaves Espanyol in 13th place.

Sevilla travel to Croatia next to face Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Europa League tie. They won the first leg 3-1 at home on Thursday. They then welcome Real Betis to the Sanchez-Pizjuan in El Gran Derbi. Espanyol travel to La Ceramica to face Villarreal before hosting Getafe.