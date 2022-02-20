Real Betis stay on course for Champions League spot with Mallorca win

Real Betis have kept up their push for a Champions League qualification place in 2022 with a 2-1 win at home to Mallorca.

Los Verdiblancos end the weekend with a stronger grip on third place after rivals Sevilla drew 1-1 away at Espanyol earlier today.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side looked bright right from the off at the Estadio Benito Villamarin with Alex Moreno stealing in at the back post to nod them in front.

Alex Moreno with a stooping header to give Betis the lead! 🟢⚪ A spectacular pass from Sergio Canales for the assist 🤤 pic.twitter.com/tkd9433Egg — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 20, 2022

That early goal opened the tie up at both ends with Vedat Muriqi blasting against the post and Sergio Canales kept out.

With the hosts unable to convert their dominance into goals in the second period, Muriqi grabbed his chance to equalise.

However, despite the pressure late on, Betis grabbed their chance to win it, as substitute Willian Jose rolled home from the penalty spot.

Up next for Pellegrini’s side is Europa League last 16 play off second leg against Zenit St Petersburg in midweek, after winning 3-2 in Russia, with Mallorca hosting Valencia next weekend.

Images via Getty Images