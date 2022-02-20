Ralf Rangnick hails Manchester United’s attitude ahead of Atletico Madrid test

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick praised his side’s resolve ahead of their Champions League last 16 first leg at Atletico Madrid.

United travel to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in midweek, to restart their European campaign in 2022, on the back of a crucial 4-2 Premier League win away at Leeds United.

Rangnick’s charges remain inside the Top Four at the end of the weekend thanks to a gritty showing at Elland Road.

With no domestic cups left to compete for this season, the Champions League remains United’s only realistic route to a trophy, and Rangnick is confident ahead of facing Diego Simeone.

“This is the kind of attitude we need to show if we are to be successful this season, both in the Premier League and Champions League”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“Not only the result, but the way we achieved it, it’s important for Wednesday, against Atletico Madrid, but also in the upcoming league games.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was the key man for United in the group stages, with six goals, and the Portuguese star has a formidable record against Simeone, with 25 goals in 35 games as a Real Madrid player.

Rangnick is likely to recall Diogo Dalot in favour of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back with England international Marcus Rashford set to replace Jesse Lingard in attack.

