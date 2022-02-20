Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Estadio Mestalla is like my home

Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was delighted to continue his eye-catching record against Valencia this weekend.

Aubameyang made his first La Liga start for La Blaugrana, as Xavi’s side clinched a 4-1 win away at Valencia, after substitute appearances so far in league action.

The former Arsenal forward started the midweek 1-1 draw against Napoli, with Xavi opting to retain him against Los Che, despite a poor showing against the Serie A side.

However, Xavi’s decision was vindicated, as Aubameyang netted a hat trick against Jose Bordalas’ hosts.

His impressive showing today mirrored his last trip to the Estadio Mestalla, after netting a hat trick for the Gunners in their 2018/19 Europa League semi final clash.

“I am very happy, but above all I’m happy because we won”, as per reports from Marca.

“Last time I played here, in the Europa League with Arsenal, we won, and now I’ve done the double.

“This stadium is like my home.

“I think we’ve played well in the last few games, and only the result was missing, but today we played well and won.

“It’s important for the group, and now it’s time to push on, because we have an important game on Thursday.”

Up next for Xavi’s side is their second leg clash away in Naples in midweek with a place in the last 16 proper on the horizon for the winners.

Barcelona then return to domestic action, and their Top Four challenge next weekend, at home to Athletic Club.

