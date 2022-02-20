Ousmane Dembele picked for surprise Barcelona start against Valencia

Ousmane Dembele is in a tricky situation at Barcelona.

After being bought for a huge sum, he’s struggled with injuries, and hasn’t been able to play enough to pay back the club for their support.

He’s also now in the last 6 months of his contract, and looks likely to leave on a free transfer this summer, to compound frustrations about the investment in him.

That’s lead to a tricky relationship with the fans recently, and the winger has been booed and whistled at times this season.

But manager Xavi promised he would turn those whistles into cheers, and the coach has shown great faith in Dembele today, picking the Frenchman on the right wing.

There’s a first start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyag up front, and former Valencia man Ferran Torres plays on the left. That’s an interesting front 3 that should allow Dembele in particular to get plenty of the ball and create danger attacking the box.

This could be the day it all turns around for him.