Chelsea prepared to wait on Cesar Azpilicueta future decision

Chelsea are prepared to wait until this summer to confirm Cesar Azpilicueta’s future decision.

Azpilicueta’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the 2021/22 season with no firm moves made on an extension for the Spanish international at this stage.

The 32-year-old remains a central figure in the Blues squad, as club captain and a versatile defensive option, and Chelsea want to keep him at the club.

Barcelona are rumoured to be willing to match Chelsea’s current offer, with Azpilicueta keen on a return to Spain, after previously playing for Osasuna in his early career.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are willing to give Azpilicueta as much time as he needs, with his future move a personal decision for the Basque defender.

Chelsea have told César Azpilicueta that they wait for him, as it’s a personal decision. It’s about life and not just football – waiting for Azpi to communicate his plans. 🇪🇸 #CFC Barcelona proposal still on the table until 2024 plus option to extend for a further season. #FCB https://t.co/Nu5LTxtex4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2022

La Blaugrana are hoping their offer of a two-year deal, as opposed to Chelsea 12-month one, with the option to extend until 2024, could give them an edge in negotiations.