Barcelona’s predicted starting lineup for this afternoon’s trip to Valencia

Barcelona travel to Mestalla this afternoon in a game they simply have to win. Finishing in the top four is an obligation for Xavi Hernandez’s team and given how both Atletico Madrid and Villarreal leapfrogged them yesterday afternoon their trip to Valencia today has taken on a whole new significance.

Barcelona are in sixth, a point clear of seventh-placed Real Sociedad, level with Villarreal and three behind Atletico. If they win they’ll go fourth, but first they have to overcome 12th placed Valencia who could go as high as ninth if they secure a victory.

Xavi is expected to set Barcelona up in a 4-3-3 formation with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets will sit in midfield with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong either side of him. Ferran Torres will lead the line flanked by Adama Traore and Gavi.