Barcelona are interested in prying Nabil Fekir from Real Betis

Nabil Fekir has been one of the best players in La Liga this season. The Real Betis playmaker has been playing to such a high standard that he’s attracted the attention of Barcelona, although it’s expected that the Frenchman will stay put in Seville.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that Betis value Fekir at €100m. But Barcelona aren’t the only interested party. Also involved in the race are Valencia, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Milan. Each club are attracted by Fekir’s creative excellence.

He’s registered six goals and six assists so far this season, directly contributing to ten goals in his last 13 games. He’s been key to Betis as they’ve been enjoying a phenomenal season.

The Andalusian side currently sit third in La Liga and are still alive in both the Copa del Rey and the Europa League; they face Rayo Vallecano in the second leg of the former and Zenit St. Petersburg in the second leg of the latter.