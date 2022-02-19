Xavi Hernandez backs Ferran Torres to the hilt after difficult evening against Napoli

Xavi Hernandez has given Ferran Torres his full support after the Barcelona forward ended their match with Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday night in tears after missing several chances.

Ferran also scored the equaliser, of course, but he felt that he could have won it for Barcelona had he been more clinical when it mattered. The game finished 1-1 so Barcelona have a job on their hands when they go to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“I have absolute confidence in him,” Xavi said in comments carried by Diario Sport. “He’s great and he’ll become even greater. I have blind faith in him. He’ll make a big difference for us. It won’t be a lack of ability that prevents him. It’s a matter of trusting him, showing faith, training and improving finishing.”

Ferran joined Barcelona in the January transfer window from Manchester City and has so far made six appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists. With City, he played 43 games, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists.

Barcelona could use him tomorrow when they travel to Valencia, the club that Ferran left to join City in the summer of 2020. The Blaugrana are currently sixth in the table but could return to fourth should they secure an away win against a team that’s 12th in the league table. But Mestalla is a tough place to go.