Real Madrid’s predicted starting lineup for this evening’s clash with Deportivo Alaves

Real Madrid will be keen to show a different side of themselves this evening to what they showed during the week. Los Blancos lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday and put up an embarrassing, insipid performance.

Whispers emerging from the Spanish capital after the game hinted that the powers-that-be at the Santiago Bernabeu weren’t happy with the way Carlo Ancelotti approached the fixture, and so they’ll be keen for a dominant performance tonight when Madrid welcome relegation battlers Deportivo Alaves to town.

Ancelotti is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. Casemiro will anchor the midfield with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos either side of him while Gareth Bale could lead the line as a false nine flanked by Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior.