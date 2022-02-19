Nike launch internal investigation to understand why Ferran Torres wore a crest and brand free shirt against Napoli

Ferran Torres played the entire second half of Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Europa League wearing a shirt without Barcelona’s crest or the Nike logo.

The forward put it on in the dressing room after taking off the sweat-drenched shirt he wore in the first half and Mundo Deportivo report that Nike have launched an internal investigation to understand how Barcelona had such a shirt.

Barcelona make three sets of kits available for players for each match; one for the first half, one for the second and a third in case the shirt becomes bloodstained.

So it’s a perplexing situation but it didn’t break UEFA regulations. They mandate that one must have the player’s name and number on the shirt and that it must be correct, but don’t say anything about the club’s crest or the kit-maker’s logo.

Ferran equalised for Barcelona wearing the logo-less shirt. He scored from the spot a minute shy of the hour mark to draw level after Piotr Zielinski put Napoli ahead in the 29th minute.