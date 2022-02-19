Lazio centre-back Luiz Felipe close to agreeing move to Real Betis

Lazio defender Luiz Felipe is close to agreeing a move to Real Betis ahead of this summer’s transfer window according to a report by La Lazio Siamo Noi carried by The Laziali.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has decided against renewing his contract with the Italian club after rejecting a net salary offer in the region of €2m per season. Betis are thought to be willing to offer the defender a net salary of €3.2m per season plus add-ons.

Internazionale had also been in the race for a player who came to Rome from Brazilian side Ituano in 2016. He settled quickly after spending time on loan with Salernitana first. Since then he’s made 134 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing four assists.

Lazio are sixth in Serie A, occupying a Europa Conference League spot. They’re two points behind Atalanta and a Europa League spot and five behind Juventus and a Champions League spot.