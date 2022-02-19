Kylian Mbappe showed exactly why Real Madrid are so desperate to sign him this past week in the Champions League when he scored the decisive goal in stoppage time for Paris Saint-Germain to sink the Spanish side in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The goal was significant as Mbappe tried to leave PSG this past summer when Madrid came for him with a big-money bid. The French side refused to sell, however, and Mbappe attracted a lot of criticism from PSG’s supporters and the attached media.

But this season, despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior, it’s been Mbappe that’s been leading Mauricio Pochettino’s team according to Diario AS. Even though is future is constantly being speculated upon, he’s scored 12 goals in 22 appearances in Ligue 1 and five in seven in the Champions League.

But it’s still expected that he’s going to join Madrid when his contract expires at the end of this season. The Spanish club have long pursued the French marksman and it looks as if they’re finally going to get their man. And it couldn’t come sooner. He’s being acclaimed as the best player in the world right now.