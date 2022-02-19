Kylian Mbappe needs several conditions to be met to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to move heaven and earth to convince Kylian Mbappe to renew his contract with the club. His current deal expires at the end of this season and Real Madrid are pushing hard to sign him on a free transfer when it does.

According to a report by L’Equipe carried by Diario Sport, Mbappe has placed conditions on renewing with PSG. He wants to be the club’s star player, not moved around on either wing or through the middle depending on whether Lionel Messi or Neymar Junior are playing. He also wants to be the penalty taker.

Mbappe also doesn’t believe that the decision to sign Sergio Ramos was a good one. For him, it’s vital that PSG build a competitive team capable of winning the Champions League. Signing big-name veterans isn’t really in line with that ambition.

Mbappe is also irritated by the lack of discipline at the club and would like the privileges enjoyed by some of the South American players in particular to come to an end. Time will tell whether PSG meet his conditions and whether it’s enough to convince him against leaving for the Spanish capital.