Eduardo Camavinga drops six places in Four Four Two’s ranking of football’s hottest young talent

Eduardo Camavinga joined Real Madrid from Rennes toward the end of the summer transfer window to much acclaim. It’s fair to say that the French midfielder has enjoyed some fine moments and some more difficult moments since, with Carlo Ancelotti reluctant to trust him in some more high-pressure situations.

The Italian, according to Diario AS, is concerned about the lack of control in Camavinga’s play as well as his tendency to accumulate yellow cards. There’s no doubting his potential, but he’s not yet shown enough to break into the undisputed starting midfield three composed of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

His lack of game-time has led to Four Four Two, a British magazine, to drop his ranking in their list of the best 50 young footballers in the game. Camavinga finished seventh in last year’s list but has now dropped to 13th. Their hypothesis is that while is talent is undisputed the move to Madrid came too early for him.