Chelsea to join the Gavi race in 2022

Premier League giants Chelsea have joined the growing list of clubs interested in Barcelona star Gavi.

Gavi has rocketed to prominence this season after making his first team debut in August, alongside a first Spain cap in October, as the youngest ever player represent La Roja at senior level.

He has gone on to make 16 La Liga starts so far in 2021/22 as the sixth most in Xavi’s squad this season.

However, despite his importance to the La Blaugrana project under Xavi, the club are yet to progress on a contract extension for the 17-year-old.

His current deal at the Camp Nou expires at the end of 2022/23 with Liverpool open to offering him a €4m annual salary, plus a €10m signing on bonus at Anfield.

As per reports from El Nacional, Liverpool’s interest has sparked Chelsea into action, and the Blues are prepared to match Liverpool in meeting Gavi’s current release clause of €50m plus a bumper salary package.