Cadiz secure key 1-1 draw against relegation rivals Getafe

Relegation battling Cadiz sealed a key 1-1 draw at home to fellow strugglers Getafe in La Liga action.

Quique Sanchez Flores has overseen an improvement in Getafe’s form on his return to the club in 2021 and they have picked up 11 points from seven games in 2022.

That form has lifted them out of the drop zone, but despite picking up back-to-back draws with this result, Cadiz remain inside the bottom three this weekend.

Getafe were handed an early lead in Andalucia, as on loan striker Borja Mayoral tucked home his third goal since joining from AS Roma, with a calmly take spot kick.

However, the hosts maintained their focus from the setback, as veteran striker Alvaro Negredo deservedly fired them level after the restart.

Cadiz carved out the better chances to win it late on, as Lucas Perez’s superb free kick came back off the post, and Anthony Lozano was denied by David Soria, but Getafe dug in for a draw.

Up next for Flores’ Getafe is a home tie with Alaves next weekend as Cadiz head to neighbours Granada.

