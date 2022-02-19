Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong makes definitive statement about his future

Frenkie de Jong has spoken about his future. The Dutch midfielder had been linked with a move away from Barcelona but in comments to The Guardian carried by Mundo Deportivo he revealed that he’s happy at Camp Nou and wants to stay for many years. He has no intention of leaving in the summer.

“I’m very happy to be at Barcelona,” Frenkie said. “I’ve wanted to be here since I was little so it’s been a dream come true. Of course I would have liked to have won more trophies than I have in my first two years. I expected more in that sense, let’s put it like that. But apart from that I’m very happy here and I hope to be here for many more years.”

Frenkie joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after serving as an integral part of the Ajax team that thrilled Europe with a push to the semi-final of the Champions League. He’s not yet recreated the form that earned him the move at Camp Nou even if his potential and talent is as clear as day.

Frenkie, 24, has provided two goals and two assists in 19 La Liga appearances this season as well as making six appearances in the Champions League and one in the Europa League, Barcelona’s draw with Napoli on Thursday evening. He has all the tools to be a key part of Barcelona’s midfield for years to come.