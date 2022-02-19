Barcelona boosted by Ronald Araujo return for Valencia trip

Barcelona have received a timely injury boost this weekend with Ronald Araujo recalled to face Valencia tomorrow night.

La Blaugrana head to the Estadio Mestalla looking to edge back into the Champions League spots with a La Liga win against Los Che and the Uruguayan is expected to start.

Araujo missed the midweek Europa League 1-1 draw with Napoli due to a calf problem and he is expected to replace the suspended Gerard Pique in central defence.

Xavi is expected to keep the bulk of his starting side from the Napoli game with Abde Ezzazouli the only other new face in squad.

Skipper Sergio Busquets is expected to come back into midfield but Xavi faces a conundrum over his attacking options.

Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, started against Napoli, in a disjointed display against the Serie A side.

If Xavi does opt to rotate, Dutch forward Luuk de Jong looks to be the most likely change, in place of Aubameyang.