Atletico Madrid secure massive away win ahead of Manchester United clash

Atletico Madrid pulled off a much-needed 3-0 win at El Sadar against Osasuna on Saturday afternoon in La Liga. Joao Felix opened the scoring in the third minute before Luis Suarez doubled their advantage in the 59th. Angel Correa put the final nail in the hosts’ coffin in the 89th to prime Atletico for a big week.

The result lifts Atletico into fourth place, although that’s a spot Barcelona can reclaim should they beat Valencia at Mestalla tomorrow afternoon. Still, it’s massive given just how poor Diego Simeone’s men had been playing. And it’s timely.

Because Atletico face Manchester United in the last 16 first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano. It’s a huge game given that United are in just as poor a moment as Atletico. It’s a tie that could go either way. As for Osasuna, defeat leaves them ninth in the league table.