Arnaut Danjuma’s hat-trick fires Villarreal to 4-1 rout at Granada

Villarreal pulled off an impressive 4-1 win away at Los Carmenes against Granada in La Liga on Saturday afternoon. Arnaut Danjuma scored a hat-trick to continue his impressive season.

His first came ten minutes before the half-time break from the penalty spot before adding his second from open play four minutes later. Luis Milla then pulled one back, also from the spot, only for Danjuma to score another penalty nine minutes from time. Moi Gomez made it 4-1 deep in stoppage time.

The result leaves Villarreal in fifth as things stand, three points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and level on points with sixth-placed Barcelona. After a poor opening to the season they’re finally hitting their stride, and the timing is good. They play Juventus at La Ceramica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

As for Granada, the heavy home defeat leaves them perilously close to the relegation zone. They’re currently 17th in the table, four points clear of Deportivo Alaves and ten clear of bottom-placed Levante. They won’t want to get sucked into a battle.