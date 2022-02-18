Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has praised Ousmane Dembélé for changing the perception of the fans on Thursday night.

Dembélé was booed as he entered the pitch, with this being his first Camp Nou appearance since contract talks broke down.

Fans are angry with the winger because an agreement wasn’t reached despite months of talks.

And the club are angry, too, but head coach Xavi had requested that fans get behind him when he does play.

Despite that, the Frenchman received plenty of boos and whistles as he entered the Camp Nou turf on Thursday night, during Barcelona’s Europa League first leg clash with Napoli.

He didn’t let it get to him, though, and he put on an impressive display in spite of the boos and whistles.

And after the game, Xavi praised his winger for having the character to change the perceptions of fans with his performance.

“The public has ignored me, it is sovereign and it decides,” he said after the game.

“In the end, he has transformed it to applause when he has generated things and dribbled.

“He has a lot of professionalism. We have already whistled him and that’s it. He is one more player.

“The news is that he transformed the whistles into applause.”